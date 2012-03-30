* Yang takes control with six-under-par 66
* World number one Tseng opens with a 68
(Updates at end of round)
March 29 South Korea's Amy Yang wielded a
red-hot putter to take control of the Kraft Nabisco Championship
in Rancho Mirage, California on Thursday as world number one
Yani Tseng lurked close behind.
Yang took advantage of ideal scoring conditions at
sun-drenched Mission Hills Country Club, firing a six-under-par
66 in the opening round of the year's first women's major.
Australian Lindsey Wright, who just six months ago
considered quitting the game because of depression, was alone in
second after carding a 67 with Taiwan's Tseng an ominous figure
a further stroke back.
American world number eight Paula Creamer was among a group
of seven players who opened with matching 69s on the Dinah Shore
Tournament Course, permanent home for the Kraft Nabisco
Championship.
Yang, who at 16 became the youngest champion on the Ladies
European Tour with victory at the 2006 ANZ Ladies Masters,
charged to the top of the leaderboard with a run of six birdies
in nine holes from the par-three fifth.
"My whole game worked great," the 22-year-old told reporters
after totalling only 23 putts on the sun-baked greens. "I had a
great feeling for the green speed and my rhythm felt good."
However, Yang will need to keep a close eye on tournament
favourite and 2010 champion Tseng, who has triumphed three times
this season in five LPGA Tour starts and won four of the last
eight majors.
"I feel kind of disappointed," said five-times major
champion Tseng. "I didn't hit many good shots and I didn't give
myself many good birdie chances.
"But it's only the first day of the tournament and I
finished four under. I am still on the first page of the
leaderboard so I'm pretty happy about that. I'm looking forward
to the next three days."
'SMOTHERED' BY GOLF
Wright took a four-month break from the game late last year
after feeling "smothered" by golf and was delighted with her
start at Mission Hills.
"From tee to green, I don't think I missed one fairway today
... and then you set yourself up because the course is just
pure," the Australian said after covering her last nine holes in
five-under 31.
"It was one of those days when everything just felt good. I
didn't feel intense. It was just going smoothly.
"And I putted really well. Not everything I looked at, but
my speed and line matched up really well, and it showed with my
last nine, shooting five under."
Wright, who tied for fourth at the 2009 Kraft Nabisco
Championship, said she felt reenergised after her decision to
spend time away from the game.
"I was being smothered by it, by the lifestyle and golf, and
I wanted to do something else so I took four months off," she
added.
"It was really great. I took the time off and experienced
other things, and I think that's made a massive impact for me
coming into the year."
Wright last month won the New Zealand Women's Open, which is
co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, with a free-wheeling
approach to the game with she has brought to Mission Hills.
Australia's former world number one Karrie Webb and
fourth-ranked American Cristie Kerr carded 71s on Thursday while
big-hitting Brittany Lincicome of the United States, the 2009
champion, battled to a 76.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Peter Rutherford)