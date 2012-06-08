* Pak pushes into one-shot lead on tough day for scoring
* Defending champion Tseng barely makes cut after 75
(Updates at end of round)
June 8 Three-time champion Pak Se-ri of South
Korea pushed past a quartet of rivals on Friday to seize the
36-hole lead at the LPGA Championship in Pittsford, New York.
Pak, winner of five major LPGA titles, shot a one-under-par
71 for a three-under 141 total on a difficult day for scoring on
a Locust Hill Country Club course lined with deep, unforgiving
rough for the second women's major of the year.
Tied one stroke back on 142 were 2010 U.S. Open champions
Paula Creamer, who shot level par 72, 2008 U.S. Open winner Park
In-bee of South Korea (70), 2010 U.S. Japan Women's Open winner
Mika Miyazato (72) and Sandra Gal of Germany (71).
Six players were bunched another shot back at one-under-par
143, including former champion Suzann Pettersen of Norway.
Defending champion Yani Tseng of Taiwan, who won the title
last year by 10 strokes, made the cut without a stroke to spare
after a three-over 75 left her with a two-day total of 151.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)