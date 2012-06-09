* Pak pushes into one-shot lead on tough day for scoring
June 8 Hall of Famer Pak Se-ri of South Korea
shrugged off the effects of a shoulder injury and pushed past a
quartet of rivals to seize a one-stroke lead after 36-holes at
the LPGA Championship in Pittsford, New York on Friday.
The 34-year-old Pak, winner of five major LPGA titles, shot
a one-under-par 71 for a three-under-par 141 total on a windy
day at a Locust Hill Country Club course lined with deep,
unforgiving rough for the second women's major of the year.
"This week you come out, you don't (have) very high
expectation," Pak told reporters. "Of course you really want it.
My shoulder isn't any problem at all."
Pak is returning to action six weeks after suffering a
partial tear to the labrum of her left shoulder in a fall down
some stairs during a tournament in Mobile, Alabama.
"I'm very happy about the finish today, the round, because I
got a couple of great up and downs from the rough and some great
putts too," said the player who inspired a generation of South
Koreans to excel at golf and make their way to the LPGA Tour.
"I'm playing really well actually. I'm really happy about
it."
Tied one stroke behind Pak on 142 were 2010 U.S. Open
champion Paula Creamer, who shot level par 72, 2008 U.S. Open
winner Park In-bee of South Korea (70), 2010 Japan Women's Open
winner Mika Miyazato (72) and Sandra Gal of Germany (71).
Six players were bunched another shot back at one-under-par
143, including former champion Suzann Pettersen of Norway.
TOUGH CONDITIONS
Pak had three birdies, including back-to-back birdies at 16
and 17 (her seventh and eighth holes) and two bogeys as she took
aim for her 26th LPGA win and first major triumph since the 2006
LPGA Championship.
After consecutive LPGA Championship romps by Yani Tseng last
year and Cristie Kerr the year before, the Locust Hill fairways
were narrowed and the rough grown thick and players have
struggled to make par.
Along with the punishing wind, that added up to a tough
challenge for the field. A total of 73 players made the cut, set
at seven-over-par 151.
World number one Tseng, who won the title last year by 10
strokes with a 19-under-par total, made the cut without a stroke
to spare after a three-over 75 that followed a 76.
"Before teeing off, we know it's a lot tougher because we
could see the wind blowing," Pak said. "This golf course is a
lot harder than the last couple of years.
"It's very difficult because if you miss the fairway, the
next shot is from the rough. You have to use really smart
thinking."
Creamer agreed but said she liked playing courses where par
is a good score, such as Oakmont, where she won her U.S. Open.
"I love this kind of golf," Creamer said. "This is to me
what it's all about. It's hitting shots. It's hitting fades,
hitting draws, knock downs, everything.
"It's not just trying to land it on a huge fairway. You have
to golf your ball around out here and that's what you have to do
at Oakmont and that's what you have to do at most majors and
this is right up there with it. This is difficult. This is a
tough test of golf."
