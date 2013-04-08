April 7 South Korea's Inbee Park won the Kraft Nabisco Championship by four strokes on Sunday after shooting a final round 69 to secure her second major title.

Overnight leader Park birdied her first two holes and was never threatened at California's Mission Hills Country Club where she finished the tournament with a 15-under total of 273, well clear of second-placed compatriot Ryu So-yeon.

American Lizette Salas started the round three strokes behind Park and in the best position to pressure the South Korean but double-bogeyed the first hole and tumbled to a seven-over 79.

That handed the 2008 U.S. Open champion Park a virtual walkover and the winner's traditional plunge into Poppie's Pond next to the 18th hole.

Ryu surged up the leaderboard with a 65 to finish outright second with an 11-under total, while Norway's Suzann Pettersen and Swede Caroline Hedwall tied for third a further two strokes back. (Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom)