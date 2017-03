April 6 American teenager Lexi Thompson won the Kraft Nabisco Championship by three strokes on Sunday to become the second youngest winner of an LPGA major.

The 19-year-old shot a final round 68 at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California.

She finished at 14-under-par 274, while Michelle Wie claimed second place on 11-under after a final round 71.

Only Thompson's fellow American Morgan Pressel has won a major at a younger age. Pressel was 18 when she won at Mission Hills in 2007.

