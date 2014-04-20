April 19 Michelle Wie claimed her first LPGA win on American soil on Saturday, coming from four strokes behind to win the LOTTE Championship in her home state of Hawaii.

The 24-year-old American fired a five-under 67 at Ko Olina Golf Club in the final round to storm past third round leader Angela Stanford, finishing with a two-stroke advantage on 14-under 274.

Stanford's 73 left her at 12-under with South Korea's Inbee Park third at 11-under.

The victory was Wie's third of her career but first in America and first since the Canadian Open in 2010.

With a boisterous home crowd cheering her on Wie found herself tied for the lead through eight holes before she gained control with a 10-foot birdie on the 12th.

Another birdie on the following hole opened up the cushion she maintained for her long-awaited home win.

"I'm just having fun out there," Wie said. "I had a blast.

"It was definitely the most consistent I have played this week, especially with the tough conditions.

"I just did a really good job of staying in the present and not getting too far ahead (of myself)."

(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)