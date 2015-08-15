Aug 14 Canadian teenager Brooke Henderson birdied four of her final seven holes to grab the lead after the second round of the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon on Friday.

After starting on the back nine, the 17-year-old overcame a slow start where she bogeyed her second hole to come home with a five-under par 67 for an 11-under, 36-hole total.

She has a one stroke lead over German Caroline Masson, who enjoyed the best round of the day, a bogey-free eight-under 64, at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

South Korean Jenny Shin, Candie Kung of Taiwan and Julieta Granada of Paraguay are at nine-under. Kung had a second-round 66, two better than Shin, while Granada shot a 69.

Henderson is not yet an LPGA member because she is under the Tour's minimum age of 18. She has been forced to go through Monday qualifies or gain a sponsor's exemption for tournaments.

Henderson finished third at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic in San Francisco in April, tied for fifth at both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open and is ranked 32nd in the world. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Peter Rutherford)