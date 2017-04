Oct 25 Lydia Ko cantered to a nine-stroke victory at the LPGA Taiwan Championship on Sunday to take back the women's world number one spot from South Korean Park In-bee.

Ko started the final round with a four-stroke advantage and then carded a seven-under-par 65 for a total of 20-under, which also made the 18-year-old New Zealander the youngest player to earn 10 wins on the LPGA Tour. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford)