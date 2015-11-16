Nov 15 Park In-bee powered to her fifth LPGA victory of the season after firing an eight-under-par 64 to capture the Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico City by three strokes on Sunday.

It was a dominant performance for the South Korean, who finished at 18-under-par in her first appearance since withdrawing in China two weeks ago because of a cyst on a finger.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda shot a nine-under-par 63 to finish second at 15-under, while Kim Sei-young was third at 13-under.

Park began the day with a three-stroke lead over compatriot Kim but saw her edge trimmed to just one after the second hole.

She birdied the par-four fourth hole to gain some cushion, but was again challenged on the back-nine by a red-hot Ciganda who closed to within one after the 11th hole.

Playing in the final group with Ciganda, Park responded with a birdie at the par-four 13th as well as the final two holes.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)