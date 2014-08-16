UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
Aug 16 American Brittany Lincicome edged closer to her second major title after establishing a one-stroke lead after the third round at the LPGA Championship on Saturday.
The second round leader was not at her sparkling best, but stayed in front with a respectable one-under-par 71 at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, New York to post a 10-under-par 206.
Norway's Suzann Pettersen carded the equal best round of the day with a 67 to jump into a tie for second with defending champion Park Inbee (69), of South Korea, at nine-under.
Pettersen recovered from a bogey at the first hole, storming back with six birdies to surge into contention, while Park saved par from 12 feet at the final hole.
Another South Korean, Mirim Lee, was fourth at seven-under.
Lincicome, 28, won the 2009 Kraft Nabisco Championship, where she came from behind in the final round.
The only other time she led after 54 holes at a major was the 2006 U.S. Women's Open, where she shot a closing 78. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Greensboro, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci