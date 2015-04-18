April 17 LPGA Tour rookie Kim Sei-young held firm in windy conditions to take over the solo lead after the third round of the South Korean-dominated LOTTE Championship in Hawaii on Friday.

Facing winds that reached up to 30 miles per hour, Kim scrapped out a two-under-par 70 that put her at 12-under for the tournament and gave her a one-stroke edge over fellow South Korean Kim In-kyung, who entered the day tied for the lead.

For Kim Sei-young, the final round at the Ko Olina course near Honolulu will give her a chance at redemption.

The 22-year-old held a four-shot advantage in the ANA Inspiration two weeks ago, but only finished fourth at the major championship.

Kim In-kyung will be breathing down her neck after a third-round 71, while just two strokes back lurks world number three Park In-bee at 10-under. Park fired a 69, one of the better rounds on a day where birdies were tough to come by.

Jenny Shin was fourth on eight-under after her second straight 70, with Chella Choi (71) a further shot back as South Korean players held the top five positions.

Japan's Ai Miyazato (71) and American Paula Creamer (72) were in a tie for sixth some six shots off the lead.

American Christie Kerr tied for the round of the day with a 67 though she is still well back at four-under, along with compatriot Michelle Wie. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston)