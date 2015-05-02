May 1 Canadian Brooke Henderson seized her second consecutive 36-hole lead after shooting a six-under 65 at the LPGA North Texas Shootout on Friday.

The 17-year-old, who is not a member of the LPGA and had to qualify to make the field, moved to eight-under for the tournament and leads South Korea's world number two Park In-bee and 54-year-old Juli Inkster by one shot.

Henderson also charged to the top of the leaderboard after two rounds at last week's Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic before eventually finishing third.

"I hit it great all day and I was able to make a few putts," Henderson told reporters as she vies to become the first Monday qualifier since Laurel Kean in 2000 to win an LPGA event.

"I'm happy to be in the position that I am. I was in the same position last week and hopefully it will be a little better this week."

Inkster is also in the running for the second straight week as she seeks her first win since 2006.

Four players are tied at six-under including Lexi Thompson heading into the weekend at the Los Colinas Country Club.

World number one Lydia Ko narrowly avoided missing her first LPGA cut after bouncing back from a four-over 75 in the opening round to fire a three-under 68.

At one-over for the tournament, she finished on the cut line.

Ko stole the spotlight from Henderson last week by winning the Swinging Skirts but will be hard pressed to do the same again this time around.

A victory for Henderson would see her join Ko and Thompson as the only players on the LPGA Tour to win before the age of 18. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)