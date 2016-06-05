June 5 Swede Anna Nordqvist became the oldest winner on the youthful LPGA Tour this year when she successfully defended her title at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Sunday.

Nordqvist, who started the final round two strokes behind overnight leader Karine Icher of France, shrugged off strong winds and stormed to victory with a bogey-free seven-under 64 on the Bay Course at the Stockton Seaview Golf Club in Galloway.

She finished at 17-under-par 196, one stroke ahead of Japan's Haru Nomura (66). Icher did not do a lot wrong, but a closing 69 was only good enough to earn her third place, three strokes behind the winner.

Nordqvist, who turns 29 on Friday, is not exactly ancient, but it speaks volumes of the youth movement in women's golf that she became the oldest 2016 winner by five years.

All previous 14 LPGA events this year had been won by players 23 or younger, with Lydio Ko the youngest winner at the age of 18 years, 11 months when she won consecutive tournaments in late March and early April.

"It feels really special because I've been playing pretty good all spring," Nordqvist said after collecting her sixth LPGA victory. "I just haven't really got any results, and it really got frustrating there for a while.

"My caddie just told me to stay patient and so did the rest of my team, because they knew how well I was playing, getting really zero out of it.

"Sometimes the longer you have to wait and the more patient you have to stay, the sweeter it feels when it finally pays off."

Nordqvist also became the first European winner in almost a year, since Suzann Pettersen of Norway claimed the Manulife LPGA Classic last June.

The tour since then has been dominated by players from east Asian countries.

South Korean-born players have picked up seven victories, including a pair by Ko, who is now a New Zealand citizen.

Lexi Thompson remains the only American winner. Her victory came in Asia at the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)