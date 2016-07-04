July 3 Canadian Brooke Henderson went wire-to-wire to successfully defend her title at the Portland Classic on Sunday.

Henderson, who claimed her first major at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship east of Seattle last month, carded a final round of 71 for a 14-under-par 274 total and a four-shot victory over Stacy Lewis (69) at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Norway's Suzann Pettersen (72) finished third at nine-under.

World number two Henderson began the final round with a two-shot lead over Mariajo Uribe, who pulled even with a birdie at the 11th.

However, the Colombian faded badly in her final seven holes with two bogeys and back-to-back double bogeys on 17 and 18.

Henderson, who had three birdies and two bogeys, said it had been a strange round.

"It was kind of a weird day of golf," the 18-year-old told Golf Channel. "I made a couple of putts down the stretch when I needed to.

"To be a repeat champion is very cool."

Henderson's third career LPGA win puts her in the right frame of mind heading into the Women's U.S. Open at CordeValle near San Jose, California next week.

"Three wins on the LPGA Tour against the best players in the world and being able to compete on the highest stages is amazing," Henderson said. "I look forward to next week." (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Peter Rutherford)