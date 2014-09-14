PARIS, Sept 14 South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo claimed her first major title and denied Australia's Karrie Webb a career cleansweep of major victories by winning the Evian Championship in France on Sunday.

Kim, who shot a nine-under-par opening round of 61, the lowest ever round in a men or women's major, took a one-shot lead into the final round but the 19-year-old trailed the experienced Webb by one going up the 18th hole.

But the 39-year-old Webb, who was chasing an eighth major title and her first at the Evian Championship, bogeyed the final hole, which gifted Kim the victory after she rolled in a birdie to card a three-under-par 68 and finish in a total of 273.

South Korea's Jang Ha-na and Hur Mi-jung finished tied in third on nine-under, while Norway's defending champion Suzann Pettersen finished sixth, four shots off the lead. (Writing By Michael Hann, editing by Mark Meadows)