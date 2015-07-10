LANCASTER, Pennsylvania, July 10 Light-hitting Jane Park is last in driving distance among the 154 players left in the U.S. Women's Open field, but the American ranks high where it really counts -- the leaderboard.

The 28-year-old Park, winner of the 2004 U.S. Amateur title, has averaged 215 yards off the tee but was on the leaderboard alongside world number one Park In-bee at two-under 138 when she finished the second round at Lancaster Country Club on Friday.

"I couldn't reach 9 (ninth hole) today with a really good drive and a pretty decent three-wood," she said about the 421-yard, uphill par-four that was her closing hole.

"I was probably about 15 yards short of the green."

A weak chip left her nine feet from the hole and she needed two putts and took a bogey as she carded a 72.

The American faced the same challenge on the daunting 18th, an uphill 437-yard par-four.

"This morning was the first time I reached it and it was howling downwind, so I reached it with a three-wood," she said.

Soft conditions from recent rains, including Thursday's downpour that halted play with 55 players yet to finish the first round, has cut down the roll on the fairways, further accentuating the meager carry of her tee shots.

But the softened greens are more receptive to the hybrids and long irons Park hits, enabling her to keep up with the big hitters.

"I'm not getting any roll, which would help my case. But I'm hitting it on a string right now, which helps," she said. "I'm hitting it where I want to, where I'm aiming. And I'm giving myself a lot of chances at birdie."

Injuries have held down the former UCLA player in the past, but she is feeling relatively fit now and has been inspired by last year's breakthrough victory at the U.S. championship by friend Michelle Wie.

"This is my first year feeling completely healthy in a very long time," Park said. "Back injuries, neck injuries, wrist injuries, just kind of the same golf injuries that everyone gets."

Injuries forced Park to withdraw from last year's Open after the first round, but she was thrilled to see Wie claim her maiden major.

"I've watched Michelle Wie grow and love that girl to death," she said. "It was like watching my little sister win last year. And it was inspiring. I had tears of joy."

(Editing by Gene Cherry)