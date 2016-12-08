Golf-Woods now a TaylorMade man
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Dec 8 World number one Lydia Ko has split from her coach David Leadbetter after three years working together.
Ko and Leadbetter joined forces shortly after she turned professional, with the then 16-year-old leaving her New Zealand-based coach Guy Wilson after 11 years together.
"These things happen in the world of coaching," Leadbetter said on his website (www.davidleadbetter.com). "We as a team want to thank Lydia for the privilege of helping her develop her game over the past three years.
"Lydia is not only an exceptional player, but also an exceptional person ... we wish Lydia the very best for the future." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Frank Pingue)
LONDON, Jan 24 Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 24 A Japanese nonprofit group has demanded the golf tournament of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics be shifted from the Kasumigaseki Country Club which does not accept women as full members.