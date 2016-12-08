Dec 8 World number one Lydia Ko has split from her coach David Leadbetter after three years working together.

Ko and Leadbetter joined forces shortly after she turned professional, with the then 16-year-old leaving her New Zealand-based coach Guy Wilson after 11 years together.

"These things happen in the world of coaching," Leadbetter said on his website (www.davidleadbetter.com). "We as a team want to thank Lydia for the privilege of helping her develop her game over the past three years.

"Lydia is not only an exceptional player, but also an exceptional person ... we wish Lydia the very best for the future." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Frank Pingue)