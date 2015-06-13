HARRISON, New York, June 13 Next year's Women's PGA Championship will be staged at Sahalee Country Club in Washington state, organisers announced on Saturday.

The women's major will be played on the Pacific Northwest layout in Sammamish on June 9-12.

The inaugural KPMG Women's PGA, a collaboration between the LPGA and the PGA of America after 60 years branded as the LPGA Championship, is being held this week at Westchester Country Club just north of New York City.

Sahalee was the site of the 1998 PGA Championship and the 2010 U.S. Senior Open. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Martyn Herman)