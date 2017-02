April 1 Kim In-kyung and Yoo Sun-young of South Korea headed to a sudden-death playoff at the Kraft Nabisco Championship after finishing the regulation 72 holes tied for the lead at nine-under 279 on Sunday in the first women's golf major of the year.

Yoo and Kim, who missed a one-foot par putt at the final hole that would have given her the title, both shot three-under-par 69s in the final round at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)