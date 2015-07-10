UPDATE 1-Golf-Icher leads wind-shortened day at ANA Inspiration
* Amateur Seong Eun-jeong aces 182-yard par-three fifth (Updates with play suspended due to high winds)
LANCASTER, Pennsylvania, July 10 American Jane Park joined Karrie Webb and Marina Alex at the top of the U.S. Women's Open leaderboard on Friday when she posted a four-under 66 after completing the weather-interrupted first round.
Park birdied the par-four 14th, her first hole back in Friday's resumption of play at Lancaster Country Club, and parred the rest of the way in for a share of a one-shot lead over South Koreans Amy Yang and Choi Na-yeon of South Korea.
Choi, the 2012 champion, reached four under par when she birdied her first hole in the resumption of play but gave the stroke right back with a bogey at 17.
Fifty-five players returned early Friday morning to finish their opening rounds after a violent thunderstorm blew through the tree-lined, hilly course in the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish area.
Eight players were bunched in a tie for sixth at two-under-par 68, including world number one Park In-bee of South Korea, American Morgan Pressel and 16-year-old Chinese amateur He Mu-ni.
Sunny skies were forecast for the rest of the day and officials were confident the second round would be completed as scheduled. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., March 30 Opening round play at the LPGA's first major of the season was suspended by high winds on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club.