March 31 Leading third-round scores from the
Kraft Nabisco Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in
Rancho Mirage, California on Saturday (par-72, U.S. unless
stated):
207 Karin Sjodin (Sweden) 72 67 68
Yani Tseng (Taiwan) 68 68 71
209 Kang Haeji (South Korea) 69 68 72
210 Seo Hee-kyung (South Korea) 69 72 69
Ji Eun-hee (South Korea) 71 69 70
Kim In-kyung (South Korea) 70 70 70
Choi Na-yeon (South Korea) 72 67 71
Yoo Sun-young (South Korea) 69 69 72
211 Katherine Hull (Australia) 69 73 69
Vicky Hurst 70 70 71
Pak Se-ri (South Korea) 70 69 72
212 Suzann Pettersen (Norway) 72 74 66
Azahara Munoz (Spain) 73 72 67
Lexi Thompson 72 72 68
Kim Ha-neul (South Korea) 71 71 70
Amy Yang (South Korea) 66 74 72
213 Karine Icher (France) 73 73 67
Park In-bee (South Korea) 71 74 68
Angela Stanford 72 71 70
Park Hee-young (South Korea) 72 71 70
Shin Ji-yai (South Korea) 72 71 70
Paula Creamer 69 73 71
Cristie Kerr 71 70 72
Selected others:
214 Karrie Webb (Australia) 71 72 71
Lindsey Wright (Australia) 67 71 76
215 Stacy Lewis 74 71 70
220 Morgan Pressel 73 74 73
223 Nicole Castrale 69 73 81
