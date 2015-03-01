March 1 South Korea's Amy Yang carded a three-under-par 69 in the final round to win the women's Thailand Open by two strokes on Sunday.

Yang, who trailed American Stacy Lewis by a stroke overnight, took her total to 15-under at the Siam Country Club in Chonburi for her second LPGA title.

World number three Lewis (72), who was in lead after each of the previous three rounds, was joined at second by Taiwan's Yani Tseng (67) and South Korean Lee Mi-rim (69) on 13-under.

The 25-year-old Yang, who finished runner-up last week in Australia, started the day with a birdie and added four more strokes to go with two bogeys during her final round.

Spain's Beatriz Recari fired a nine-under-par 63 for the low round of the week to climb up the leaderboard for a share of the fifth place at 12-under with South Korean Kim Sei-young. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Pritha Sarkar)