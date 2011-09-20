Sept 19 Teenage prodigy Alexis Thompson has
the golfing world waiting with bated breath in anticipation
of what she might achieve next after becoming the youngest
winner on the LPGA Tour.
The 16-year-old American triumphed by five shots at the
Navistar LPGA Classic in Alabama on Sunday, eclipsing the
earlier achievements of Marlene Hagge and Paula Creamer on the
U.S. women's circuit.
Hagge was 18 years and 14 days when she won the 1952
Sarasota Open, an 18-hole event, while Creamer was 18 years,
nine months and 17 days when she clinched the four-round Sybase
Classic in 2005.
What made Thompson's breakthrough especially impressive was
that it came just eight months after she was denied the chance
to play more frequently on the LPGA Tour through sponsors'
invitations.
She had petitioned the Tour for 'limited membership' and a
doubling in sponsor exemptions from six to 12 but that request
was turned down by commissioner Mike Whan after "careful
consideration".
There is an 18-year-old age requirement for Tour membership.
Whan had to balance Thompson's petition against the needs of
the Tour's rank-and-file players, many of whom now struggle to
compete in as many as 12 events each season because of limited
fields and the economic downturn.
There are only 25 events on this year's schedule, with 13 of
them held outside the United States. The 2008 LPGA Tour
comprised 34 events.
LIFE-LONG DREAM
While Thompson put the gloss on a life-long dream by winning
her first LPGA title, she did not want to think too far ahead
about her career plans.
"I'm still in high school," said the teenager, whose
petition to compete in the LPGA's qualifying school was granted
earlier this year. "One more year left, so I'm definitely
finishing high school.
"As for college, I haven't even thought of it. It's always
there, so I can definitely always do the courses."
Thompson, who as a 12-year-old became the youngest player to
qualify for the U.S. Women's Open, was left almost speechless
after winning her maiden LPGA victory by five shots over
compatriot Tiffany Joh.
"I can't even describe the feelings that were going through
my head," she said. "It's been an amazing experience for me.
"It's been my dream my whole life just to play out here, so
getting a win right now, I can't describe the feelings......"
Thompson, whose oldest brother Nicholas is a former PGA Tour
player, made her professional debut in June last year at the
ShopRite LPGA Classic where she missed the cut.
The following month she tied for 10th in the U.S. Women's
Open at Oakmont before producing her best finish of the season
two weeks later with a tie for second at the Evian Masters in
France.
