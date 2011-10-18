Oct 18 World number one Yani Tseng added
another accolade to her glowing resume when she was named the
LPGA Tour's player of the year on Tuesday for a second
consecutive time.
The occasion was even more meaningful for her as the
announcement was made by commissioner Michael Whan ahead of
this week's inaugural Sunrise LPGA Championship in her native
Taiwan.
"It feels very special for me," the 22-year-old Tseng said
in a statement released by the LPGA. "...this week I can be
sure to honour all of the fans in Taiwan and I really
appreciate the LPGA Tour for giving me the opportunity."
Tseng, who will receive the award during the season-ending
CME Group Titleholders tournament at Grand Cypress Golf Club in
Orlando from Nov. 17-20, has won six times on the LPGA Tour
this year, including two majors.
Her victories at the LPGA Championship and the Women's
British Open lifted her career haul of majors to five.
Tseng has produced 12 top-10 finishes in 19 starts this
season, won prize money of more than $2.5 million and leads the
race for the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.
