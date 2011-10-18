Oct 18 World number one Yani Tseng added another accolade to her glowing resume when she was named the LPGA Tour's player of the year on Tuesday for a second consecutive time.

The occasion was even more meaningful for her as the announcement was made by commissioner Michael Whan ahead of this week's inaugural Sunrise LPGA Championship in her native Taiwan.

"It feels very special for me," the 22-year-old Tseng said in a statement released by the LPGA. "...this week I can be sure to honour all of the fans in Taiwan and I really appreciate the LPGA Tour for giving me the opportunity."

Tseng, who will receive the award during the season-ending CME Group Titleholders tournament at Grand Cypress Golf Club in Orlando from Nov. 17-20, has won six times on the LPGA Tour this year, including two majors.

Her victories at the LPGA Championship and the Women's British Open lifted her career haul of majors to five.

Tseng has produced 12 top-10 finishes in 19 starts this season, won prize money of more than $2.5 million and leads the race for the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.