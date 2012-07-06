July 6 Michelle Wie buried memories of a dismal
start to this season as she dazzled fans with a sensational
six-under-par 66 in Friday's second round of the U.S. Women's
Open in Kohler, Wisconsin.
The 22-year-old American, who has yet to live up to the
lofty expectations heaped upon her when she turned professional
in 2005, mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey to surge into a
share of second place.
Having missed six cuts in 10 starts on the 2012 LPGA Tour
for relatively paltry earnings of $19,013, Wie shot the best
score of the week at Blackwolf Run to end another hot day a
stroke behind pacesetting Norwegian Suzann Pettersen.
"Obviously it went well today," a smiling Wie told reporters
after totaling only 23 putts. "It was a lot of fun. I just went
out there and kind of tried to be patient. When putts started
dropping in, it makes for a low round."
Asked what had made the difference from her opening 74 in
the year's third major, Wie replied: "It's pretty similar
actually. Just a couple more shots got in there closer.
"I had a couple more birdie putts today than I did
yesterday, and yesterday I felt like I was lagging on my putts
because I was outside 30 feet most of the day. Being closer to
the hole definitely helps."
Wie, a double champion on the LPGA Tour who has yet win a
major title, surprised even herself with her six-under score on
a challenging layout.
"I thought even par for today would be really good," she
grinned. "But saying that, I'll take today.
"Still, it's only halfway done. I got a long way in front of
me. I'm really glad I shot the score I did today and that I'm
back in contention. I'm really looking forward to this weekend."
MOUNTAIN OF EXPECTATIONS
Blessed with abundant talent, Korean-American Wie turned
professional at the age of 15 under a mountain of expectation
after signing endorsement deals believed to be worth $10 million
a year.
She joined the paid ranks in 2005 as golf's richest female
and one of the highest paid athletes in women's sport. Swede
Annika Sorenstam, the world number one at the time, earned
around $6 million a year in endorsements.
Surprisingly, it took another four years before Wie finally
visited the winner's circle, a trying period as she battled
injuries, putting woes and criticism from many of her peers for
her sporadic attempts to make the cut on the men's PGA Tour.
Golf's most trumpeted teenager since Tiger Woods, she came
under intense media scrutiny as she strived to land a first
tournament victory since the 2003 U.S. women's amateur public
links title aged 13.
Asked if she felt a lot her fans had given up on her during
that time, Wie replied: "I don't know if anyone gave up on me or
not. I'm sure some did and some didn't.
"But I never gave up on myself, and today was a good
reminder to myself that I can do it and I still have it."
Wie, who won her first LPGA Tour title at the 2009 Lorena
Ochoa Invitational in Mexico, was delighted to turn the corner
after a string of poor results this season.
"It's nice to know that I made the cut for sure, so that
feels good," she said. "But it's just like it was a good
confidence booster. I have two long days ahead of me."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Frank Pingue)