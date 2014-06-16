UPDATE 1-Golf-Muirfield back in Open contention as it votes to let women join
* Result welcomed by Scotland's First Minister Sturgeon (Adds reaction)
June 15 List of major champions from continental Europe after Germany's Martin Kaymer won the U.S. Open on Sunday.
5 - Seve Ballesteros (Spain): British Open (1979, 1984, 1988); Masters (1980, 1983)
2 - Bernhard Langer (Germany): Masters (1985, 1993)
2 - Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain): Masters (1994, 1999)
2 - Martin Kaymer (Germany): PGA Championship (2010); U.S. Open (2014)
1 - Arnaud Massy (France)
LONDON, March 14 Muirfield golf club voted on Tuesday to admit women members, scrapping the all-male policy that led to the historic Scottish course being stripped of its eligibility to host Britain's Open championship.
March 13 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.81 2. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.16 3. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.11 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.36 5. (6) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.18 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.05 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.64 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.52 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.39 10. (10) Sergio Garci