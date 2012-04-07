By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 A frustrated Luke
Donald blew his chances of contending for the Masters after
dropping five shots on the tricky back nine in Saturday's third
round at Augusta National.
The British world number one, among the favourites for the
year's first major, had made a sizzling start with an eagle at
the par-four third but then struggled over the closing holes to
card a three-over-par 75.
Donald, who had won his final tournament before the Masters
with a victory at the PGA Tour's Transitions Championship,
limped home in five-over 41 to post a seven-over total of 223.
"There is nothing worse than waking up on Sunday knowing
that, whatever you do, it is not going to be good enough," the
Englishman told reporters after ending up 12 strokes off the
early third-round lead.
"It's difficult," Donald said of his messy finish to the
round which included a double-bogey seven at the 13th where he
dumped his second shot into Rae's Creek.
"You feel like you have lost your ability to contend on
Sunday which is the goal at the majors, to have a chance. But I
will always keep trying my hardest until the very end and
tomorrow will be no different."
Though Donald has yet to win a major title, he has become
one of the most consistent players of his generation and last
year became the first golfer to win the money list titles on
both sides of the Atlantic.
Renowned for a superb short game that should give him an
edge on the heavily contoured and slick greens at Augusta
National, the Briton felt he had played better on Saturday than
his scoring suggested.
"I had a three-iron into 13 and thought I hit a decent shot
but missed carrying (the water) by two inches, otherwise I would
have been 30 feet for eagle," Donald said. "But I made seven.
"That's how this course is sometimes. Same on 14. I drilled
a five-iron right of the pin and if it goes another three or
four feet I have a 10-footer for birdie. It rolls down the hill
45 feet away and I three-putt.
"I was playing fine. It's just been one of those weeks."
Donald's brightest moment of the day came at the third where
he holed out from the fairway with a lob wedge.
"I had 80 yards and spun it back down the hill perfectly
into the hole," he said. "At that point I'm seven behind with
great conditions and perfect greens.
"If I can just make four more birdies, I'm two or three
under for the tournament and who knows.
"I've not played that badly. I've probably driven it as well
as I ever have around here. My iron play hasn't been sharp
enough and certainly not my short game."
Donald's best Masters finish came on his debut in 2005 when
he tied for third after shooting successive 69s over the
weekend.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)