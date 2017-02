AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 5 World number one Luke Donald's scorecard was being investigated by Masters tournament officials after suggestions the Englishman had signed for the wrong score.

"We are aware there are some questions regarding Luke Donald's scorecard. Our competition committee is in the process of looking into this issue further," officials said in a statement.

Donald signed for a one over-par round of 73. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Julian Linden)