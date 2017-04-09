AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Rickie Fowler thinks his confidence levels are at an all-time high, boosting his belief that he can secure his first major championship at the U.S. Masters on Sunday.

The 28-year-old American ended the third round on Saturday at five under par, one stroke behind the leaders a year after he failed to make the cut at Augusta.

"This is by far the best I've felt in a major," he told reporters.

"From how my game feels, how I feel just about life, I feel great on the golf course. It feels like I'm right where I'm supposed to be," he said.

This is the seventh Masters for the world number eight whose best finish at the year's first major came in 2014 when he tied for fifth.

Asked how much fun he was having on a scale of one to 10, he said; "11 and a half."

The fun will continue on Sunday when Fowler will play with good friend and compatriot Jordan Spieth and he credits hard work with his fitness trainers for his increased comfort levels.

"There's not really an off-season," he said about the golf calendar. "I've been putting the time in the gym and making sure I'm healthy and in a great spot. We've put a lot of work in and it's nice to see it pay off," he said.