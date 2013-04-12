AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 Sergio Garcia has not had much good to say about Augusta National over the years but after carding an opening round six-under 66 to grab a share of the Masters lead on Thursday, the Spaniard seemed willing to give it another chance.

In 15 visits to Augusta, Garcia has not had many good days with a tie for fourth in 2004 and eighth in 2002 his only top 10 finishes.

But a bogey-free start to the year's first major and a place on top of the leaderboard with Australia's Marc Leishman left the 33-year-old with a big smile on his face.

"It's obviously not my most favourite place but you know, we try to enjoy it as much as we can each time we come here," Garcia told reporters.

"Sometimes it comes out better than others, but today it was one of those good days. And you know, let's enjoy it while it lasts."

The 66 matched Garcia's best ever round at Augusta but the Spaniard said his opening 10 holes, which featured five birdies, were his best ever at a Masters.

Playing on a course that has provided him with plenty of nightmares, Garcia said he would be going to bed on Thursday anticipating nothing but sweet dreams.

"What I'm going to try to take to my pillow tonight is the first 10 holes," said Garcia, who had not held the overnight lead at a major since the 2007 British Open. "I think it's without a doubt the best 10 holes I've played at the Masters.

"Even though scoring wise maybe it wasn't but the way I hit the ball and the amount of birdie chances that I gave myself, it meant a lot."

An eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, Garcia has never quite delivered on the promise he showed as a precocious teenager when he was touted as a rival to Tiger Woods.

While Woods has gone onto celebrate 14 major wins, Garcia has disappointed on golf's biggest stages.

Garcia was left crushed by a third round collapse at last year's Masters, saying he realised he would never be good enough to win a major.

"Those were my words," admitted Garcia. "At the end of the day, we go through moments, tough moments and frustrating moments, and I know it was one of them.

"What I felt was that, I definitely kind of shoot myself out of the tournament last year and that's what I did on that Saturday.

"If my best is not that good, then I'll struggle a little bit.

"Today my best was pretty good and I'm looking forward to doing the same thing the next three days." (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)