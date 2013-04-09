(Corrects final grouping)
April 9 Groupings for the first two rounds of the April 11-14 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club (first time listed is first round, add four hours for GMT, players U.S. unless noted, a-amateur):
0750 Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player - honorary starters
0800/1056 Sandy Lyle (Britain), John Peterson, a-Nathan Smith
0811/1107 Larry Mize, Brian Gay, Russell Henley
0822/1118 Ian Woosnam, David Lynn (Britain), Kevin Na
0833/1130 David Toms, Richard Sterne (South Africa), Ted Potter Jr.
0844/1140 Tom Watson, Ryan Moore, Kevin Streelman
0855/1151 Robert Garrigus, Carl Pettersson (Sweden), Tim Clark (South Africa)
0906/1213 Mike Weir (Canada), Lee Westwood (Britain), Jim Furyk
0917/1224 Brandt Snedeker, Ryo Ishikawa (Japan), Justin Rose (Britain)
0928/1235 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spain), Marc Leishman (Australia), a-T.J. Vogel
0939/1246 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Webb Simpson, Peter Hanson (Sweden)
0950/1257 Zach Johnson, KJ Choi (South Korea), Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland)
1012/1308 Michael Thompson, John Huh, John Senden (Australia)
1023/1319 Stewart Cink, Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium), Thaworn Wiratchant (Thailand)
1034/1330 Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter (Britain, a-Steven Fox
1045/1341 Tiger Woods, Luke Donald (Britain), Scott Piercy
1056/1352 Jason Day (Australia), Rickie Fowler, Padraig Harrington (Ireland)
1107/0800 John Merrick, Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), DA Points
1118/0811 Craig Stadler, Ben Curtis, a-Michael Weaver
1129/0822 Mark O'Meara, Martin Laird (Britain), Jamie Donaldson (Britain)
1140/0833 Paul Lawrie (Britain), Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain)
1151/0844 Trevor Immelman (South Africa), George Coetzee (South Africa), a-Alan Dunbar (Northern Ireland)
1213/0855 Ernie Els (South Africa), Steve Stricker, Nick Watney
1224/0906 Ben Crenshaw, Matteo Manassero (Italy), a-Guan Tianlang (China)
1235/0917 Bernhard Langer (Germany), Lucas Glover, Henrik Stenson (Sweden)
1246/0928 Vijay Singh (Fiji), Bo Van Pelt, Yang Yong-eun (South Korea)
1257/0939 Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Sergio Garcia (Spain), Adam Scott (Australia)
1308/0950 Fred Couples, Dustin Johnson, Branden Grace (South Africa)
1319/1012 Hunter Mahan, Hiroyuki Fujita (Japan), Francesco Molinari (Italy)
1330/1023 Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Martin Kaymer (Germany)
1341/1034 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Keegan Bradley, Fredrik Jacobson (Sweden)
1352/1045 Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar, Bill Haas (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)