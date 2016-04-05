April 5 Groupings for the first two rounds of the April 7-10 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club (first time listed is first round, add four hours for GMT, players U.S. unless noted, a-amateur): 8:05 a.m. Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus - honorary starters 8:20 a.m./11:16 a.m. Jim Herman, Steven Bowditch (Australia) 8:31 a.m./11:27 a.m. Trevor Immelman (South Africa), Robert Streb, a-Derek Bard 8:42 a.m./11:38 a.m. Larry Mize, Victor Dubuisson (France), Kevin Streelman 8:53 a.m./11:49 a.m. Sandy Lyle (Scotland), Bernd Wiesberger (Austria), Vaughn Taylor 9:04 a.m./12:00 p.m. Webb Simpson, Chris Wood (England) Thongchai Jaidee (Thailand) 9:15 a.m./12:22 p.m. Tom Watson, Charley Hoffman, Lee Westwood (England) 9:26 a.m./12:33 p.m. Zach Johnson, Rickie Fowler, a-Jin Cheng (China) 9:37 a.m./12:44 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Jason Dufner, Patrick Reed 9:48 a.m./12:55 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey (England), a-Bryson DeChambeau 9:59 a.m./1:06 p.m. Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Dustin Johnson 10:21 a.m./1:17 p.m. Vijay Singh (Fiji), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Chris Kirk 10:32 a.m./1:28 p.m. Harris English, Andy Sullivan (England), Kevin Na 10:43 a.m./1:39 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Marc Leishman (Australia), Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 10:54 a.m./1:50 p.m. Justin Rose (England), Jamie Donaldson (Wales), Daniel Berger 11:05 a.m./2:01 p.m. Adam Scott (Australia), Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka 11:16 a.m./8:20 a.m. Mike Weir (Canada), Cameron Smith (Australia), a-Sammy Schmitz 11:27 a.m./8:31 a.m. Ian Woosnam (Wales), Troy Merritt, An Byeong-hun (South Korea) 11:38 a.m./8:42 a.m. Darren Clarke (Northern Ireland), Billy Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick (England) 11:49 a.m./8:53 a.m. Mark O'Meara, David Lingmerth (Sweden), a-Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica) 12:00 p.m./9:04 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 12:22 p.m./9:15 a.m. Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Davis Love III, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 12:33 p.m./9:26 a.m. Danny Lee (New Zealand), Russell Knox (Scotland), Smylie Kaufman 12:44 p.m./9:37 a.m. Bubba Watson, Branden Grace (South Africa), Ian Poulter (England) 12:55 p.m./9:48 a.m. Bernhard Langer (Germany), Hunter Mahan, a-Romain Langasque (France) 1:06 p.m./9:59 a.m. Jason Day (Australia), Matt Kuchar, Ernie Els (South Africa) 1:17 p.m./10:21 a.m. Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), Fabian Gomez (Argentina), Scott Piercy 1:28 p.m./10:32 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Soren Kjeldsen (Denmark), Anirban Lahiri (India) 1:39 p.m./10:43 a.m. Danny Willett (England), Sergio Garcia (Spain), Ryan Moore 1:50 p.m./10:54 a.m. Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Shane Lowry (Ireland), J. B. Holmes 2:01 p.m./11:05 a.m. Martin Kaymer (Germany) Bill Haas Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)