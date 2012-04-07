By Simon Evans
| AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Three-time major
winner Padraig Harrington shot a four-under 68 on Saturday to
position himself for a final round push at the Masters but said
he is not putting any pressure on himself.
The Irishman, who finished in a tie for fifth at Augusta
National in 2002 and 2008, carded five birdies on his final six
holes Saturday to move within five shots of the lead.
Harrington said he was in a position of nothing to lose
going into the final round.
"I'm in a good position going into tomorrow. The likelihood
when it comes to the tournament committee, they generally set up
the golf course on a Sunday so that somebody is going to have to
go and make birdies," said Harrington.
"This is not a golf course or a tournament that you
generally can play to the middle of the green and try to
two-putt, no matter what your lead is. You're going to have to
play good golf shots and putt well on Sunday.
"It gives a great chance to somebody who is chasing here. It
really is a tough golf course to hold a lead on. A guy can make
an eagle and another guy can make a double-bogey on the same
hole and there not be a huge discrepancy on how they play it."
Few pundits had considered Harrington as a contender in the
year's first major after some disappointing form and he said the
lack of expectations allowed him to feel comfortable.
"I'm in a nice position, a reasonably relaxed position.
Obviously I'm chasing. It's not going to be the end of the
world. It's not like I've got a big lead going out there and I
have to hold on to it tomorrow. If it goes well, it goes well;
if it doesn't, it doesn't. It's not a big deal," he said.
Harrington won the PGA Championship and the British Open in
2008 but had disappointing majors in 2010 and 2011, missing the
cut five times in eight events, but he does not view himself as
having had a long spell without success.
"I've won more majors than anybody else in the last five
years, so in terms of, it's been a while; not really, when it
comes to majors," said Harrington, who won his first major at
the 2007 British Open.
"In terms of my own motivation tomorrow, I'm just going to
go out there and play. I'm happy with where my game is at and
where it's going. I don't need to go out there and prove
anything tomorrow.
"I'm in a great position in that sense. I've won three
majors. I'm going to win more majors, so I don't have to do it
tomorrow ... That's not my one and only chance."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)