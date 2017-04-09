AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 Latest news from the final round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Sunday.

ROSE GRABS OUTRIGHT LEAD

Englishman Justin Rose used a trio of birdies from the sixth hole and a pair of pars to follow to grab the outright lead from Sergio Garcia, who had two birdies and a bogey through 10 holes.

SPIETH SPLASHES INTO RAE'S CREEK

Former Masters champion Jordan Spieth, who was leading here last year until his quadruple-bogey at the par-three 12th, again sent his final round tee shot into Rae's Creek en route to a double-bogey that left him nine shots back. Last year he used a nine-iron, this time a wedge, but result the same.

KUCHAR ACES NO. 16

American Matt Kuchar aced the par-three 16th hole with a seven-iron to reach five under for the tournament, within three shots of leader Justin Rose.

ELS BIDS FAREWELL TO MASTERS

South African four-times majors champion Ernie Els, playing in what is likely his final Masters, carded a six-over-par 78 in the final round, bringing him to 20 over for the tournament.

MICKELSON MASTERS PAR-FIVE SECOND

Phil Mickelson's eagle at the par-five second brought him to six-under on that hole for the week having followed an eagle on Thursday at Pink Dogwood with birdies in the next two rounds.

