AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 Latest news from the final round of the 81st U.S. Masters on Sunday.
ROSE GRABS OUTRIGHT LEAD
Englishman Justin Rose used a trio of birdies from the sixth hole and a pair of pars to follow to grab the outright lead from Sergio Garcia, who had two birdies and a bogey through 10 holes.
SPIETH SPLASHES INTO RAE'S CREEK
Former Masters champion Jordan Spieth, who was leading here last year until his quadruple-bogey at the par-three 12th, again sent his final round tee shot into Rae's Creek en route to a double-bogey that left him nine shots back. Last year he used a nine-iron, this time a wedge, but result the same.
KUCHAR ACES NO. 16
American Matt Kuchar aced the par-three 16th hole with a seven-iron to reach five under for the tournament, within three shots of leader Justin Rose.
ELS BIDS FAREWELL TO MASTERS
South African four-times majors champion Ernie Els, playing in what is likely his final Masters, carded a six-over-par 78 in the final round, bringing him to 20 over for the tournament.
MICKELSON MASTERS PAR-FIVE SECOND
Phil Mickelson's eagle at the par-five second brought him to six-under on that hole for the week having followed an eagle on Thursday at Pink Dogwood with birdies in the next two rounds.
Green Jacket pours greenbacks into Augusta economy (Compiled by Frank Pingue, editing by Ed Osmond and Andrew Both)