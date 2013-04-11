AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 Four-times champion and tournament favourite Tiger Woods made a solid start at the Masters on Thursday with a two-putt par at the tricky opening hole.

Watched by girlfriend Lindsay Vonn and five-deep galleries on an overcast morning at Augusta National, the world number one split the fairway with a three-wood off the tee before hitting an accurate approach 18 feet short of the flag.

Looking ultra-relaxed on a par-four hole where he has often struggled in the past, Woods safely two-putted to sit four strokes off the early lead.

Woods' playing partner, former world number one Luke Donald, bogeyed the hole after missing the green to the left with his approach, then ending up further away in three shots after a delicate chip failed to crest the slope and rolled backwards.

American Jim Furyk, four under after eight holes, was the early leader in the season's opening major with Britain's David Lynn, on his Masters debut, one shot back after 11 holes.

British world number three Justin Rose (after seven holes), Japan's Ryo Ishikawa (seven), South African Tim Clark (eight) and 1987 champion Larry Mize of the U.S. (12) were among a large group knotted at one under.

Three-times champion Phil Mickelson was among the late starters, scheduled to tee off at 1:30pm local (1730 GMT) with South African Louis Oosthuizen and Germany's former world number one Martin Kaymer.

In other groupings, British Open champion Ernie Els of South Africa sets off with Americans Steve Stricker and Nick Watney while 2009 winner Angel Cabrera of Argentina has been paired with Spaniard Sergio Garcia and Australian Adam Scott.

Northern Irish world number two Rory McIlroy, American Keegan Bradley and Swede Fredrik Jacobson will tee off in the penultimate group of the day, behind Mickelson, Oosthuizen and Kaymer.

With a resurgent Woods once again on the prowl and McIlroy seemingly back in form, this week's Masters has been eagerly anticipated with a myriad of captivating storylines bubbling during the tournament buildup.

Though Woods has been installed as a hot favourite after winning three times in his first five starts on the 2013 PGA Tour, the general feeling among the players is that the 93-man field bristles with potential winners. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)