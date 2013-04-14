AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 14 While Masters co-leaders Brandt Snedeker and Angel Cabrera prepared for a mid-afternoon tee-off, some of the early starters took advantage of calm conditions in Sunday's final round at Augusta National.

Former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley, paired with a non-playing marker in the first group of the day, birdied four of the last five holes to shoot a three-under-par 69 under overcast skies.

Japan's Ryo Ishikawa and American Ryan Moore closed with 68s while American Michael Thompson, also of the United States, fired a six-birdie 67 to hold the clubhouse lead at two-over 290.

The loudest roars of the day, however, echoed around the 18th green after China's 14-year-old Guan Tianlang, the feel-good story of the tournament, two-putted for par to sign off with a 75.

The youngest competitor ever at the Masters, Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Guan had already clinched the silver cup awarded to the low amateur at the Masters after becoming the youngest player to make the cut at a major championship.

"The whole week was great for me," a remarkably composed and thoughtful Guan told reporters after finishing at 12-over-par. "I really enjoy it, and I'm having fun. I learned a lot.

"It's not easy to play here, to make the cut and be low amateur. I think I did a pretty good job this week and can't believe it's over."

Low scoring was by no means a common theme among the early starters as three-times Masters champion Phil Mickelson concluded a disappointing week with a 73 to finish at nine over.

Northern Irish world number two Rory McIlroy, whose Masters title bid was derailed by his third-round 79, was at two over with two holes to play.

Most eyes, however, were beginning to focus on the business end of the leaderboard where American Snedeker and Argentina's Angel Cabrera, the 2009 champion, held a one-stroke advantage at seven under over Australian Adam Scott.

Snedeker and Cabrera were scheduled to tee off 14:40 local time (1840 GMT), with Scott and his compatriot Marc Leishman, at five under, in the penultimate pairing.

Four-times champion Tiger Woods, an overwhelming favourite at the start of the week, was four strokes off the pace and still in with a chance of clinching his 15th major title, but his first in five years. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)