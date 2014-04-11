AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 Louis Oosthuizen, who lost an epic playoff at the Masters two years ago, grabbed a share of the lead at Augusta National on Friday with an eagle in his second round.

With most players still struggling to cope with the lightning fast greens, the South African joined overnight leader Bill Haas and Sweden's Jonas Blixt in a three-way tie for the lead at four-under-par.

The South African made a shaky start, bogeying two of his first seven holes to drop back to two-under, before making an eagle on the 510-yard par-5 13th hole, the final leg of Amen Corner.

His eagle rekindled memories of the 2010 British Open champion's jaw-dropping albatross on the second hole in the final round two years ago, when he went on to eventually lose to Bubba Watson in an epic playoff.

Watson also had a share of the early lead on Friday after he safely navigated his way through his first eight holes before he made his first bogey of the tournament at the ninth to reach the turn at three-under.

Abandoning his normally maverick play, the left-handed American picked up a birdie on the tricky seventh hole, a 450-yard par-four, before making his first mistake of the tournament on a picture-perfect Georgia day.

Blixt birdied the third and fourth holes to join Oosthuizen and Haas, who had not yet started his second round, at four-under after his first four holes.

Australia's Marc Leishman, who finished tied for fourth last year, briefly held the outright lead at five-under when he made a flying start with birdies on each of the first three holes, but fell back to two-under after eight holes with bogeys on three of his next four holes.

Australia's defending champion Adam Scott, who was tied for second with Watson and Oosthuizen overnight, was among the later starters.

