Golf-Woods "trying everything" to be fit for Masters
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 11 Louis Oosthuizen, who lost an epic playoff at the Masters two years ago, grabbed a share of the lead at Augusta National on Friday with an eagle in his second round.
With most players still struggling to cope with the lightning fast greens, the South African joined overnight leader Bill Haas and Sweden's Jonas Blixt in a three-way tie for the lead at four-under-par.
The South African made a shaky start, bogeying two of his first seven holes to drop back to two-under, before making an eagle on the 510-yard par-5 13th hole, the final leg of Amen Corner.
His eagle rekindled memories of the 2010 British Open champion's jaw-dropping albatross on the second hole in the final round two years ago, when he went on to eventually lose to Bubba Watson in an epic playoff.
Watson also had a share of the early lead on Friday after he safely navigated his way through his first eight holes before he made his first bogey of the tournament at the ninth to reach the turn at three-under.
Abandoning his normally maverick play, the left-handed American picked up a birdie on the tricky seventh hole, a 450-yard par-four, before making his first mistake of the tournament on a picture-perfect Georgia day.
Blixt birdied the third and fourth holes to join Oosthuizen and Haas, who had not yet started his second round, at four-under after his first four holes.
Australia's Marc Leishman, who finished tied for fourth last year, briefly held the outright lead at five-under when he made a flying start with birdies on each of the first three holes, but fell back to two-under after eight holes with bogeys on three of his next four holes.
Australia's defending champion Adam Scott, who was tied for second with Watson and Oosthuizen overnight, was among the later starters.
(Editing by Gene Cherry)
March 20 Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
March 20 The club scheduled to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics golf events voted to admit women as full members on Monday, scrapping an all-male policy that had been heavily criticised and put its hosting rights in jeopardy.
March 20 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 11.67 2. (3) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.12 3. (2) Jason Day (Australia) 9.03 4. (4) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 8.28 5. (5) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.03 6. (6) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 8.02 7. (7) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.58 8. (8) Adam Scott (Australia) 5.54 9. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 5.32 10. (10) Sergio Garci