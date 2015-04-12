AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 12 Keegan Bradley made the biggest move among the early starters in the Masters final round on Sunday as overnight leader Jordan Spieth prepared for a mid-afternoon tee off and a place in golf's record books.

American Bradley, who won his only major title at the 2011 PGA Championship, rebounded from a bogey at the par-four first with six birdies in the next 12 holes to get to three under, a distant 13 strokes off the pace.

Light breezes and much firmer greens faced the contenders for the year's opening major at Augusta National where dramatic swings in fortune are nearly always guaranteed on the back nine as the championship approaches its climax.

However, the 79th Masters is Spieth's to win or lose as the remarkably composed 21-year-old Texan aims to become only the fifth wire-to-wire winner after producing record-breaking golf so far this week.

Spieth turned the tournament into a one-man show with a brilliant 64 on Thursday and followed up with scores of 66 and 70 to post a Masters record 54-hole total of 16-under 200.

Should he shoot a 69 or better on Sunday, he would eclipse the tournament low of 18-under-par 270 achieved by Tiger Woods in 1997 when the former world number claimed his first major title.

With Spieth at 16 under overnight and four strokes clear of the field, his likeliest challengers amount to just three players -- Englishman Justin Rose at 12 under, Phil Mickelson (11 under) and Charley Hoffman (10 under).

Four-times Masters champion Woods, on his return to competition after a two-month absence to retool his game, and world number one Rory McIlroy were at six under but seemingly too far back and needing Spieth and the others to tumble backwards.

Course conditions, however, are very different for the final round and Spieth and company will have to adjust to greens running quicker.

"The greens are much firmer today," said European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke after signing off with a level-par 72. "I think you're in for some interesting viewing this afternoon.

"They (organisers) have firmed them up massively. If guys start missing fairways, even in that first cut (of rough), they're going to really struggle to get to some of the pin positions. It's a different golf course today, totally." (Editing by Gene Cherry)