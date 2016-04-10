AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 Latest news from the final round of the 80th Masters golf tournament on Sunday (all times GMT):

2150 SPIETH COLLAPSES WITH QUADRUPLE BOGEY AT 12TH

Amazing scene at Augusta National as Jordan Spieth plunked two balls into Rae's Creek at the par-three 12th for an astonishing quadruple bogey. Suddenly, he found himself three strokes behind Danny Willett, who led by one stroke from fellow Englishman Lee Westwood after he eagled the par-five 15th.

2110 OOSTHUIZEN MAKES AN ACE FOR THE AGES

As if aces by Shane Lowry and Davis Love III at the par-three 16th were not enough excitement for one day, Louis Oosthuizen outdid them when his ball collided with that of J.B. Holmes, who had previously hit his tee shot to five feet, and took a slight deviation into the hole.

2105 FRONT NINE BIRDIE BINGE HAS SPIETH SEEING GREEN

Spieth was closing in on a second Green Jacket, draining four consecutive birdies from the sixth to storm to the turn at Augusta National with a five shot lead. If the 22-year-old American can hold on he would become just the fourth man to win back-to-back Masters titles joining an exclusive club that comprises Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

2015 NO SMYLIES AFTER KAUFMAN CARDS BOGEY BOGEY

Masters rookie Smylie Kaufman appeared to be suffering from a case of major jitters after carding back-to-back bogeys at the third and fourth holes to slip down the Augusta leaderboard. Kaufman began the day one back of overnight leader Jordan Spieth, who moved two shots clear of the pack after six holes.

1930 MORE LOVE AT THE 16TH

United States Ryder Cup captain Love produced a little Masters magic with an ace with a seven-iron at the 180-yard, par-three 16th shortly after Ireland's Lowry watched his tee shot roll into the cup at the hole known as Rosebud.

1900 HOLE IN ONE BY LOWRY

Lowry aced the 16th with an eight-iron, his ball catching the slope and feeding deliciously into the hole, which is in its traditional easy Sunday position.

1857 KAUFMAN MISSES SHORT BIRDIE PUTT AT FIRST HOLE

Masters first-timer Kaufman flagged his 135-yard approach shot into the par-four first but missed the birdie putt and a chance to tie Spieth for the lead.

1850 MCILROY STALLS WITH TWO EARLY BOGEYS

Rory McIlroy, five strokes back starting the day, needs a near-perfect round to have a chance of winning. After bogeying the first, he drove the green at the 350-yard par-four fourth for a two-putt birdie. But a bogey at the fourth hurt.

1805 POULTER PREDICTS SOME LOW ROUNDS BY LATE STARTERS

Ian Poulter, out in the third pairing of the day, shot one-under 71 before saying the course could yield some extremely low scores, thanks to some generous traditional Sunday pin positions: "If you play a very clean round, you could definitely shoot seven or eight under par," he said.

1745 WIND DROPS AND SO DOES SCORING IN MASTERS FINAL ROUND

With the winds down at Augusta National, so is the scoring in the final round of the Masters. French amateur Romain Langasque, just the third player to tee off on Sunday, set the early target by carding a four-under 68. Langasque opened with a bogey but was error-free the rest of the way, racking up five birdies on the back nine, including four in the last five holes.

1445 NA KICKS OFF FINAL ROUND

Backmarker Kevin Na set off in the first pairing of the day in the Masters final round, teeing off at the par-four opening hole with a non-competing marker. He went on to make a fast start, with an eagle at the par-five second after his second shot from 300 yards nestled up to three feet from the pin. He also birdied the third to get to three under for the day.

1330 COLD BUT RELATIVELY CALM CONDITIONS AT AUGUSTA

The coldest temperatures of the week but the calmest conditions greeted the early starters at Augusta National. After three days of strong gusting winds, light breezes of up to 12 mph (19 kph) have been forecast as the year's opening major reaches its conclusion. By noon, the mercury was expected to peak at 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 degrees Celsius). (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes/Andrew Both/Steve Keating. Editing by Steve Keating)