AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 10 Englishman Danny Willett took advantage of a stunning meltdown by defending champion Jordan Spieth after the turn to win his first major title at the 80th Masters on Sunday.

Willett, three strokes behind the pacesetting Spieth after 54 holes at Augusta National, closed with a five-under-par 67 to end a 17-year title drought by European golfers at the year's opening major. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)