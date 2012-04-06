AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 The temperature dropped at Augusta National on Friday as the second round got underway with England's Lee Westwood holding the overnight lead.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen was the first of the leading players on course and he suffered a setback with a double bogey seven on the second hole.

The former British Open champion then birdied the third but wiped out that gain with a bogey on the par-three fourth.

Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion, made an early move up the leaderboard with birdies on the second and third after bogeying the first hole.

Rain was forecast for Friday and the temperature dropped sharply overnight to 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 Celsius).

The weather was expected to return to sunshine for the weekend of the first major of the season.