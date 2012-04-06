* Overnight leader Westwood stumbles on final hole
* Garcia and McIlroy among group one shot back
(Updates after Couples, Westwood rounds)
By Simon Evans
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 Americans Fred Couples
and Jason Dufner grabbed the clubhouse lead at the Masters on
Friday with several players just a stroke behind on a tight
leaderboard.
Spain's Sergio Garcia looked set to join the American duo
atop the leaderboard but bogeyed the par-four 18th to finish at
four-under 68, a shot off the pace along with Lee Westwood (72),
Louis Oosthuizen (72), Rory McIlroy (69) and Bubba Watson (71).
The 52-year-old Couples mixed seven birdies with two bogeys
for a five-under-par 67, matching the second round score he shot
at Augusta National in 1992 when he won the Masters.
"I feel like I know every inch of the course. I've played 28
years here and today was really a magical day, a couple of up
and downs kept the round going," said Couples. "I'm going to be
right there with everybody Saturday and Sunday, well, Saturday
for sure."
Overnight leader Westwood had parred his first 10 holes and
produced two birdies on the back nine but undid a lot of his
work on the final hole where he three-putted.
World number two McIlroy started the day four shots off the
pace but the Northern Irishman made a solid start with three
birdies on his first seven holes, including a 35-foot birdie
putt on the par-three fourth.
He briefly had a share of the lead, after a birdie on the
15th, but slipped back after he bogeyed the 17th hole.
South Africa's Oosthuizen, who began the day tied for
second, had a rough start to his round with a double-bogey seven
on the second hole before a strong finish that included three
birdies on his final five holes.
But the surprise face among the leaders was Couples, who
plays mainly on the senior Champions Tour but showed has vast
understanding of the course where he won his only major.
The former world number one, who started the day in a share
of 29th place, had two bogeys and five birdies on the front nine
and was flawless the rest of the way, making birdies at the 15th
and 16th to move to five-under.
Dufner has recently made a habit of getting into the lead in
the first half of tournaments only to fade at weekends but he
will be looking to go one better than at last year's PGA
Championship where he lost in a playoff to Keegan Bradley.
Four-times Masters champion Tiger Woods produced two birdies
and two bogeys in his first eight holes.
Australian Jason Day, joint runner-up last year, withdrew
from the event with an ankle injury after seven holes of his
second round.
(Editing by Frank Pingue)