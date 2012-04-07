AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Tiger Woods made two early birdies in the third round of the Masters on Saturday to inch closer to the leaders on what is traditionally known as Moving Day.

After making a steady start by parring the first two holes, the former world number one birdied the par-four third hole then the par-three fourth on a perfect, sunny morning at Augusta National.

The deafening roar that echoed around the pine trees let everyone on the course know that four-times champion Woods was back on the prowl and the huge galleries were loving it.

There was no repeat of his boorish behaviour from Friday, when he lost his cool and kicked one of his clubs after a bad tee shot as he tried to conjure up some of his old magic.

He started the third day at three over, eight shots behind the leaders, and needing to shoot a low score to climb the leaderboard.

Playing alongside defending champion Charl Schwartzel in one of the earlier groups, Woods safely made par at the opening hole, statistically the hardest on the course.

He missed an opportunity to pick up a stroke when he parred the par-five second, which has been the easiest hole this week, but made amends with his birdies on the next two to move to one under.

Schwartzel's hopes of winning back-to-back titles was looking gloomy after the South African lost early ground, making a bogey at the second to drop back to four over.

British world number one Luke Donald made an early move with an eagle at the third but he was still two over for the tournament at the turn and needing a big finish.

The joint overnight leaders after the second round, Fred Couples and his fellow American Jason Dufner, were due to tee off at 1445 local time (1845 GMT).

They were at five under, one stroke clear of U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)