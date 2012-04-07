* Sweden's Hanson leads by one after third round
* Flawless Mickelson storms home on back nine
* McIlroy and Woods fall flat
(Updates at end of round)
By Julian Linden
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 7 Phil Mickelson stormed
up the Masters leaderboard on Saturday to restore a sense of
normality on an extraordinary day at Augusta National as Rory
McIlroy relived his worst nightmare and Tiger Woods faded out of
contention.
Roared on by huge galleries, Mickelson produced a dazzling
display of shot-making and nerveless putting en route to a
flawless six-under 66.
The left-hander, already a three-time Masters champion,
finished the day at eight-under for the tournament and one shot
behind Sweden's Peter Hanson, who birdied the last two holes for
a 65 and the outright lead.
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, the runaway winner of the
2010 British Open, put himself in the frame for a second major
with a 69 to be third at seven under while Bubba Watson was a
further shot back after a two-under 70.
Saturday is traditionally known as Moving Day and this was
no exception. More than any other tournament, the intense
pressure of the Masters can bring out the best and worst in any
golfer and Saturday's third round had it all.
While the leaders were thriving in the cooker-pressure
atmosphere at Augusta National, McIlroy and Woods both walked
off the 18th dejected and frustrated.
McIlroy began the day in a tie for third but for the second
consecutive year at Augusta National the Northern Irishman's
game collapsed and he tumbled down the leaderboard.
Seven different players had a share of the lead at various
stages during the round, but McIlroy's only move was backwards.
After starting the day one shot behind overnight leaders
Fred Couples and Jason Dufner, McIlroy shot a five-over-par 77,
that included two double-bogeys, to end at one over.
It rekindled memories of last year when he held a four-shot
lead at the start of the final day but closed with an 80.
WORST FINISH
A frustrated Tiger Woods failed to make up any ground on the
leaders and was in danger of his worst finish at the Masters
since he turned professional.
Needing to shoot a low score to get back into contention,
the former world number one could only manage an even-par 72 to
remain at three over.
He made a bright start, with birdies at the third and fourth
holes, as the crowd let out a mighty roar that echoed through
the pine trees but failed to make another birdie all day as his
emotions started to boil over.
On the 13th tee, he slammed his club into the ground after
hooking his drive into the banks of Rae's Creek. On the previous
day, he kicked one of his irons after missing a green.
"Certainly I'm frustrated at times and I apologise if I
offended anybody by that," Woods said. "But I've hit some bad
shots and it's certainly frustrating at times not hitting the
ball where you need to hit it."
Defending champion Charl Schwartzel was also left hoping for
a last-day miracle after the South African shot a 75 to end the
day at six over while world number one Luke Donald was a further
shot back after also signing for a 75.
Mickelson started the day at two-under. He parred the first
nine holes before making his move on the back nine, which he
covered in just 30 shots, featuring four birdies and an eagle.
Hanson bogeyed the opening hole but did not make another
mistake all day, reeling off eight birdies to lead a major for
the first time.
"It's a new situation to me. I've been up on the leaderboard
a few times, but I've never led in anything like this," he said.
"I know it's going to be a tough night ... I probably won't
be watching a lot of Golf Channel."
