By Mark Lamport-Stokes
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 8 Bubba Watson conjured
a miraculous par from pine straw to become only the third
left-hander to win the Masters with an emotional playoff victory
over Louis Oosthuizen at Augusta National on Sunday.
The American clinched his first major title with a two-putt
par on the second extra hole, the par-four 10th, where South
African Oosthuizen bogeyed after ending up just short of the
green in two and failing to get up and down.
Both players had ended up well right off the tee, Oosthuizen
gaining a fortuitous bounce off a tree before playing his second
shot from the first cut of rough.
Although the long-hitting Watson ended up deep in the tree
line, he had an avenue to the green and struck a superb high
draw off the pine straw with a gap wedge for his ball to settle
10 feet from the pin.
After Oosthuizen had chipped up 15 feet past and narrowly
missed his par putt coming back, Watson had the luxury of two
putts for victory.
His birdie attempt slid past the cup but the 33-year-old
from Bagdad in Florida gathered himself and tapped in for
victory before embracing his caddie.
"I never got this far in my dreams," a teary-eyed Watson
said in the Butler Cabin before being helped into the revered
green jacket by last year's Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of
South Africa.
"I got in these trees, hit a crazy shot that I saw in my
head and somehow I'm here talking to you with a green jacket on.
"It's a blessing," Watson added, after joining fellow
left-handers Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006 and 2010) and Canadian
Mike Weir (2003) as Masters winners.
Asked to explain how he had pulled off his stunning approach
on the second playoff hole, Watson replied: "I had a good lie,
had a gap where I had to hook it 40 yards or something.
"I'm pretty good at hooking it, so I just hooked it up there
and somehow it nestled close to the hole."
A self-taught golfer who learned the game by hitting wiffle
balls around his house, Watson became the eighth consecutive
first-time winner of a major and the 11th in the last 12
championships played.
Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion who had earlier
spectacularly grabbed a two-shot lead with a stunning albatross
two at the par-five second, paid tribute to Watson.
"We had a great day," Oosthuizen told reporters. "It's fine,
he had an unbelievable shot there. I played well ... but great
stuff from him and he deserves it."
The duo had finished the regulation 72 holes on 10-under-par
278, Oosthuizen carding a three-under 69 and Watson drawing
level with a sizzling run of four birdies from the 13th on the
way to a 68.
British world number three Lee Westwood birdied four of the
last six holes for a 68 to share third place at eight under with
Americans Mickelson (72) and Matt Kuchar (69), and Swede Peter
Hanson (73), the overnight leader.
WORST FINISH
Four-times winner Woods made a humbling exit from the
tournament after battling his way to a 74 and a five-over total
of 293, his worst Masters finish as a professional.
Woods finished level with U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy
(76) in a tie for 40th despite the pair being labelled by some
media as tournament favourites in a "two-horse race".
On a glorious sun-splashed afternoon, cheers repeatedly
echoed around the Georgian pines as the fans were treated to
dazzling shot-making and a few unexpected blunders with five
different players holding at least a share of the lead.
While American Bo Van Pelt and Australian Adam Scott each
recorded a hole-in-one, Oosthuizen sparked some of the loudest
roars ever heard at Augusta with his remarkable albatross at the
second, where he holed out from 253 yards with a four-iron.
The gap-toothed South African watched as his ball pitched
just short of the green before bouncing and then rolling some 50
yards and curving left to right before dropping into the cup.
Oosthuizen thrust both arms skywards before high-fiving his
caddie, having recorded the first albatross, or double-eagle, at
the second hole and only the fourth ever at the Masters.
Although Oosthuizen bogeyed the fourth and the 10th for his
lead to be cut to one, he regained control with birdies at the
13th and 15th and several clutch par putts before being caught
by the charging Watson.
Fan favourite Mickelson had been one stroke behind overnight
but he left himself with too much ground to make up after an
adventurous triple-bogey at the par-three fourth.
After his tee shot deflected off the grandstand into bamboo
trees left of the green, the American hit two poor right-handed
shots then struck his fourth into a bunker from where he got up
and down for a six.
Woods rued his tendency to allow old habits to creep back
into a swing he has grooved with coach Sean Foley over the last
two years.
"This is a golf course you just have to dominate the
par-fives, and I did not do that at all this week," the 14-times
major champion said after mixing five bogeys with three birdies.
"I fall back into the same old patterns again and I just
need to do more reps. Thank God my short game was good this week
and my putting was really good. Unfortunately they were all for
pars, not for birdies."
