AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 6 World number one Dustin Johnson pulled out of the U.S. Masters on Thursday after sustaining a back injury in a freak fall.

The American, favourite to win the title after victories in his last three tournaments, slipped on stairs in his rental house on Wednesday.

He hit balls on the driving range on Thursday morning and arrived at the first tee before walking back to the clubhouse.

