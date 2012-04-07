UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores

Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona -7 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 64 -6 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 65 -5 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 66 John Peterson (U.S.) 66 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 66 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 -4 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67