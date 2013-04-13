(Updates)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 Third round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday (U.S. unless stated): -6 Jason Day (Australia) after 2 holes
Marc Leishman (Australia) 3 -5 Fred Couples 21 -4 Adam Scott (Australia) 4
Jim Furyk 3
Brandt Snedeker 3
Jason Dufner 4
Matt Kuchar 10
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 3 -3 Tim Clark (South Africa) 18
Justin Rose (England) 5
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain) 6
Selected others: -2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 7
Bernhard Langer (Germany) 7
Lee Westwood (England) 4 -1 Tiger Woods 6
Ernie Els (South Africa) 13 E Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7
KJ Choi (South Korea) 5
+1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 8 +2 Bubba Watson 18 +8 Phil Mickelson 14 +9 Guan Tianling (China) 18