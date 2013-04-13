(Updates at end of third round)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 Third round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday (U.S. unless stated): -7 Brandt Snedeker 18
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 18 -6 Adam Scott (Australia) 18 -5 Marc Leishman (Australia) 18
Jason Day (Australia) 18 -4 Matt Kuchar 18 -3 Tim Clark (South Africa) 18
Tiger Woods 18
Selected others: -2 Lee Westwood (England) 18
Bernhard Langer (Germany) 18 -1 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 E Fred Couples 18
Justin Rose (England) 18 +1 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18 +2 Luke Donald (England) 18
Bubba Watson 18
Ernie Els (South Africa) 18
KJ Choi (South Korea) 18 +5 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18 +8 Phil Mickelson 18 +9 Guan Tianlang (China) 18 (Compiled by Julian Linden)