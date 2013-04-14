(Updates with later scores)
AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 14 Final round Masters leaderboard at the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated): -8 Jason Day (Australia) After 3 holes
Brandt Snedeker 2
Angel Cabrera (Argentina) 2 -5 Bernhard Langer (Germany) 5
Adam Scott (Australia) 2
Marc Leishman (Australia) 2 -3 Lee Westwood (England) 5
Tim Clark (South Africa) 3
Tiger Woods 4
Matt Kuchar 3
Selected others: -1 Justin Rose (England) 8 E Sergio Garcia (Spain) 7
Ernie Els (South Africa) 13 +2 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 18 +3 KJ Choi (South Korea) 13 +4 Luke Donald (England) 13
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 12 +8 Bubba Watson 12 +9 Phil Mickelson 18 +12 Guan Tianlang (China) 18 (Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes)